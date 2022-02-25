News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west
Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian military said that it has blockaded Kyiv from the western side.

The main forces of the airborne troops have now joined Russian airborne units at the Hostomel airfield, blockading the Ukrainian capital from the west, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, Interfax reported.

He said that units of the Russian Armed Forces were continuing to carry out tasks near Kyiv and other cities, showing courage and heroism.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv had entered a defensive phase and the situation was difficult.

"The situation is difficult. But we believe in our armed forces. We support them, we help them," Klitschko said.  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chechen ruler says 70,000 of his volunteers will fight for Russia
The head of Russian Chechnya’s region noted that the volunteers are ready to go on any special operation...
 Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine
The Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv has begun evacuating its citizens...
 Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk today with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko...
 Kremlin: Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Russian delegation will include representatives of the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin administration...
 Zelenskyy to Italy PM: Next time I'll try to move war schedule
Earlier, the Italian prime minister said that he and Zelenskyy agreed to have another phone talk...
 Putin: Russia ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine
On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the Russian leader "sit down at the negotiating table...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos