Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west

The Russian military said that it has blockaded Kyiv from the western side.
The main forces of the airborne troops have now joined Russian airborne units at the Hostomel airfield, blockading the Ukrainian capital from the west, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, Interfax reported.
He said that units of the Russian Armed Forces were continuing to carry out tasks near Kyiv and other cities, showing courage and heroism.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv had entered a defensive phase and the situation was difficult.
"The situation is difficult. But we believe in our armed forces. We support them, we help them," Klitschko said.