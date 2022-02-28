News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
China refuses to support disconnection of Russia from SWIFT
China refuses to support disconnection of Russia from SWIFT
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

China does not approve of the use of sanctions as a means to resolve conflicts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing, RIA Novosti reported.

China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems, and even more so opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, the diplomat answered a question about China’s position on disconnecting Russia from SWIFT.

He also demanded that the United States not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties in resolving the Ukrainian issue.

Western countries intend to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT in the coming days - the European Union has already agreed this decision, it will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU. This is one of the measures from the new package of sanctions that the US and its partners are imposing against Moscow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
"The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos