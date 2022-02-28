China refuses to support disconnection of Russia from SWIFT

China does not approve of the use of sanctions as a means to resolve conflicts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing, RIA Novosti reported.
China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems, and even more so opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, the diplomat answered a question about China’s position on disconnecting Russia from SWIFT.
He also demanded that the United States not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties in resolving the Ukrainian issue.
Western countries intend to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT in the coming days - the European Union has already agreed this decision, it will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU. This is one of the measures from the new package of sanctions that the US and its partners are imposing against Moscow.