Putin signs decree imposing special economic measures regarding US unfriendly actions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of special economic measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of the United States and countries affiliated with them, TASS reported.

According to the Kremlin's press service, the decree was signed in connection with the unfriendly and contrary to international law actions of the United States and foreign states and international organizations affiliated with them, regarding the imposition of restrictive measures against citizens of Russia and Russian legal entities.

The measures are applied in order to protect Russia's national interests. The Decree enters into force from the date of its official publication.

"Starting February 28, 2022, residents - participants of international economic operations should obligatorily sell foreign currency in the amount of 80% of the amount of foreign currency put on their accounts in authorized banks on the basis of international trade contracts concluded with non-residents and stipulating transfer of goods to non-residents, provision of services to non-residents, the performance of works for non-residents, transfer of the results of intellectual activities to non-residents, including exclusive rights to them," the document said. The requirement should be fulfilled no later than three working days after receipt of foreign currency.