Russia MOD informs about capture of Ukraine’s Kherson city
Russia MOD informs about capture of Ukraine’s Kherson city
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian defense ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, informed about the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, adding that the Russian army had captured Kherson city, Gazeta reports.

"The units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have established control over the settlements of Tokmak and Vasilevka, where the Ukrainian servicemen have refused to resist and voluntarily laid down their arms. After signing the inscriptions on the refusal to take part in the hostilities, the Ukrainian servicemen will return to their families. The units of the Armed Forces of Russia have full control over regional center Kherson," Konashenkov said.

According to him, at present there are no problems with food and the work of city infrastructure in Kherson city—which has about 300 thousand inhabitants.

"Negotiations are underway between the Russian command, the city and regional administrations to assist the activities of social infrastructure facilities, to resolve the issues of law and order and ensuring the safety of the population," Konashenkov concluded.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, as per the latest data, the Russian Armed Forces have captured the city station and the port in Kherson, and the Russian military equipment is standing in front of the regional hall building. Heavy equipment and infantry can be seen in the city streets. People try not to leave their homes. And the mayor of Kherson is asking for a “green corridor.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
