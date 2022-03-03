Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from 3 to 8 March 2022.
The trip is a continuation of extensive consultations and coordination with NATO allies and European partners regarding Russia's ongoing deliberate actions against Ukraine, the State Department said.
Secretary Blinken will begin his tour in Brussels, where he will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting, meet EU counterparts, attend the G7 Ministerial Meeting, and hold additional meetings with partners to discuss a global response to the Russian invasion.
During all three visits, he will discuss joint efforts to support Ukraine, strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense, advance democracy and human rights, and deepen economic and energy cooperation with Baltic allies.