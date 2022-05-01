Finland to build fences along Russia border

Finland intends to find out the most critical parts of the border with Russia and build effective fences there. This was reported by MTV3 television, citing the commander of the border guard service of North Karelia region of Finland.
"It is an important decision to start building fences on the eastern [i.e., Russian] border, or in key areas, or to cover most of the border with them; this is a large-scale change for us. That's why it requires decision-making at a higher level," he said.
He stressed that currently there is only barbed wire along the Finland-Russia border.