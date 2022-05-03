Peaceful disobedience actions resume in Yerevan early morning

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience have resumed in Yerevan early Tuesday morning, and a number of streets have been blocked again.
On Monday, the opposition began to carry out acts of civil obedience in Yerevan, and closed off a number of central streets and intersections in the Armenian capital.
Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had stated that peaceful disobedience actions will continue in Yerevan and the provinces from early Tuesday morning.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan and stayed there overnight. Ishkhan Saghatelyan had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.
To note, the police have used a particular brutal force to control these acts of protests. As of 2pm Monday, about 250 people were taken to police stations. And there were attempts to apprehend several opposition MPs, too.