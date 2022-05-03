Demonstrators demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation block Sevan-Yerevan motorway

The citizens demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia have closed off the Sevan-Yerevan motorway.

As a result, numerous cars have amassed on this motorway.

The situation there is getting tense every so often.

The police have dispatched a lot of forces to this motorway.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition’s actions of civil disobedience have resumed Tuesday, especially in Yerevan, and citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital.

The participants of the opposition Resistance Movement have paralyzed a number of streets of Yerevan since early Tuesday morning, and the police are using force apprehend these protesters.

The opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.