Azerbaijan FM speaks against Armenia opposition

Those who organized protests in Armenia, and those in charge of it, are known to Armenian society, said Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, APA reported.

According to him, those people who made false promises to the Armenian people for nearly 30 years, living under illusions, are the ones who brought Armenia to the abyss today.

“It is a part of the fight for power. They want to bring the Karabakh issue to the agenda again. Of course, we [i.e., Azerbaijan] watch and follow these processes. It is not about wide social support there; in the largest case, there are not even five-six thousand people. It once again shows that Armenian society has also, already become tired of these false promises and illusions,” the Azerbaijani FM said.