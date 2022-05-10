Situation gets tense during Resistance Movement march in Zeytun district of Yerevan

The situation became tense during the opposition Resistance Movement’s march in Zeytun district of Yerevan.

At one point, the protesters sat on the street and began to sing Armenian patriotic songs.

At that moment, the special police force officers attacked these demonstrators without warning and began to forcibly apprehend them.

A big scuffle ensued.

The demonstrators started chanting, "Nikol, traitor," referring to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Then the situation calmed down and the opposition members and their supporters continued their march.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement has started marches of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan Tuesday—and in four directions.

Subsequently, a summing up rally will be held at France Square, in downtown Yerevan, at 7pm.

Peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.