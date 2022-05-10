Iran considers Turkey's construction of dams unacceptable

Iran considers unacceptable the construction of dams by Turkey which will cause problems for the Iranian people and the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.
His remarks came in the Iranian parliament in response to a question about Turkey's construction of extensive dams on the Tigris, Euphrates and Araks and its impact on water flow to Iran, Mehr reported.
"Given the environmental conditions prevailing in the region, it is not acceptable for us that our neighbor country, Turkey, takes measures in the field of dam construction which will cause problems for our people in the country and the region, as well as has a negative effect on the amount of water inflow," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
"The issue has been raised at least three times in the past eight months in two meetings with the Turkish Foreign Minister in New York, as well as in a phone call with him," he added. "Despite the fact that there is no bilateral agreement between Tehran and Ankara on water cooperation in the past, 4 months ago we asked the Turkish government to establish a joint water committee between the two countries so that we can address the concerns in this regard. We must make sure that dam constructions by Turkey do not have a negative impact on the water supply to Iran."
Referring to the visit of the expert delegation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy to Turkey in the form of a joint border committee, the minister added, "A Turkish delegation is scheduled to visit Iran soon to follow up on this issue, and the necessary legal, political and diplomatic measures have been taken between the two countries in this regard."