The 'Vardanyan’s Park' is already three years old

On 10th of May, 2019, philanthropists Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donated to Yerevan city a park, that is unique in its kind - "Yerevan's 2800th Anniversary Park". During these three years, it has become one of the favorite places for citizens of Yerevan and for all the guests of Yerevan city, and was lovingly called the "Vardanyan’s Park".

Thanks to the park’s unique fountain complex, the yearly opening of the park gives a particular joy to all visitors.

By the way, we have been informed that this year the fountains of the “Vardanyan’s Park" will be turned on according to the following schedule: from May 14 to June 1 - from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, except on Saturdays and Sundays. On weekends, the park will admit its visitors until 24:00.

And from June 1, there will be a complete transition to summer mode. The park fountains will run daily from 11:00 AM to midnight.

P.S. From the park’s opening date and during the next 96 years, the “Vardanyan’s Family” Charity Foundation will cover the expenses of care and maintenance of the park.