Sweden officially announces its intention to join NATO

At an extraordinary meeting, the leadership of Sweden's ruling Social Democrats decided that the party would facilitate Sweden's application for NATO membership, the board said in a statement.
The party has long opposed NATO membership, but has changed its stance due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war, Euronews reports.
Thus, the Social Democrats will seek to ensure that Sweden, if the application is approved by NATO, declares unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory, the statement says.
Earlier, Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO. Although Turkey has previously expressed disagreement over the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, the NATO leadership expressed confidence in reaching a consensus between the countries.