Helicopter crash in South Korea

A US-made helicopter with three crew members crashed on the southern coast of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reports.
The Sikorsky S-61N helicopter crashed on Monday around 9:00 am near the city of Geoje on the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula. He flew over the area near Songjasan Mountain for the subsequent transport of building materials.
Three crew members, including the pilot, were seriously injured. Local fire services are trying to save the victims, while there are no reports of deaths.