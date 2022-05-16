Putin: US biolaboratories in Ukraine were essentially developing biological weapons

American biolaboratories in the post-Soviet space collect biological materials, study the specifics of the spread of dangerous diseases, and in Ukraine they were essentially developing biological weapons, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His remrks came at the anniversary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is taking place in Moscow on Monday.

“We have long sounded the alarm about US biological activity in the post-Soviet space. As is known, the Pentagon has set up dozens of specialized biological laboratories and centers in our common region. And they are by no means engaged in providing practical medical assistance to the population of those countries where they have launched their activities,” the head of the Russian state stated.

He explained that the main task of such laboratories is “collecting biological materials and studying for their own purposes the specifics of the spread of viruses and dangerous diseases.”

“Now, in the course of a special operation in Ukraine, documentary evidence has been obtained that components of biological weapons were essentially created in the immediate vicinity of our borders,” Putin said.