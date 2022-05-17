Spain wants to double military spending by 2030

Spain will commit to NATO to double its defense spending to reach 2 percent of GDP no later than 2030, El Pais newspaper reported Tuesday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously promised that the country would achieve this goal, but did not specify when exactly this might happen. According to the newspaper, during the NATO summit in Madrid in June, the Spanish authorities will announce it officially.

According to government calculations, the goal will be achieved no later than 2030, although it may be earlier - in 2028 or 2029 - depending on the dynamics of GDP.

Last year, Spain's defense spending accounted for €12.2 billion, just over 1% of GDP.

In 2014, at the request of the U.S. and NATO, the alliance countries committed to bring their military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, but in 2021 only 10 out of 30 bloc nations reached this mark.