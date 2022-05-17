March is over: New petition submitted to Prosecutor General's Office to detain PM

On May 17, Vigen Azatyan, the father of the deceased Azatamartik Arman Azatyan, submitted a new petition to the Prosecutor General of Armenia to detain Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This was announced during a protest action by relatives of the dead military personnel on May 17 near the building of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia.

Some time later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the response to the petition would be given within 2-3 days. After that, the action ended.

On May 17, relatives of the dead servicemen organized a protest action near the building of the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, they blocked Babayan Street. Then the action moved to the building of the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office.

The decision on the part of the petition to implicate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a defendant has been postponed, and the petition to detain him has been rejected.