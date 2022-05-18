News
News
Musk says China's economy could overtake US
Musk says China's economy could overtake US
Region:World News
Theme: Analytics, Innovations

China's economy could overtake US,, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"What we’re going to see with China, for the first time that anyone can remember who is alive, is an economy that is twice the size of the U.S., possibly three times the size of the U.S., and it’s going to be very weird living in that world," Musk told hosts of the "All-In" podcast on Monday evening. 

"So, we better stop the infighting in the U.S. and stop punching ourselves in the face. There’s way too much of America punching itself in the damn face, it’s just dumb, and think about, hey, 'We gotta be competitive here," Musk continued. 

"There’s a new kid on the block that’s going to be two to three times our size. We better step up our game and stop infighting." 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
