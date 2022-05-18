Russian MFA: Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is key task in context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku

Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is a key task in the context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku, said Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova
"We highly appreciate the activities of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan," she noted.
"Similar assessments were given by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan during a meeting with their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on May 12 in Dushanbe. We consider the task of unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus one of the key ones in the context of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and broader harmonization of cooperation in the region as a whole. The co-chairs of the trilateral working group contact on a regular basis to develop solutions that would suit all parties,” she said.