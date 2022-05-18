News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Russian MFA: Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is key task in context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku
Russian MFA: Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is key task in context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is a key task in the context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku, said Russian MFA  spokesperson Maria Zakharova

"We highly appreciate the activities of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan," she noted.

"Similar assessments were given by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan during a meeting with their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on May 12 in Dushanbe. We consider the task of unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus one of the key ones in the context of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and broader harmonization of cooperation in the region as a whole. The co-chairs of the trilateral working group contact on a regular basis to develop solutions that would suit all parties,” she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos