Croatian president urges to follow Turkey's example and block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic urged to follow Turkey's example and block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO.

As the AP notes, Milanovic is in a bitter verbal dispute with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over a number of issues, including whether to support the Swedish and Finnish bids.

Before the Croatian parliament ratifies the two Scandinavian countries' NATO membership, Milanovic wants to amend neighboring Bosnia's electoral law to make it easier for Bosnian Croats to elect their representatives to leadership positions.