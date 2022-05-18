US Embassy in Kyiv reopens

The US Embassy in Kyiv has resumed work, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted.
"Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again. We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression," he said in a statement.