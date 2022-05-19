News
'I mean, of Ukraine': George W. Bush speaks about brutal invasion of 'Iraq'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former US President George W. Bush, during a discussion of the situation in Ukraine, made a slip of the tongue and spoke of an unjustified and cruel invasion of Iraq.

At the Bush Institute's election event, the former president hypothesized that Russia's electoral system had escalated in Ukraine.

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before correcting himself. "I mean, of Ukraine."

 
