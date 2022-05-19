News
Turkey informs NATO it will say no to membership of Sweden and Finland
Turkey informs NATO it will say no to membership of Sweden and Finland
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has informed NATO members that it will say no to the membership of Sweden and Finland and will continue the same line, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, they don't want to make the same mistake twice.

"Therefore, we will continue our policy in this regard resolutely. We told our partners that we would say no to Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO. We will continue our path in the same direction,” Erdogan noted

Finland and Sweden on Wednesday handed over to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg applications to join the alliance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
