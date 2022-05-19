Borjomi manufacturer is ready to transfer company to Georgian government free of charge

IDS Borjomi International is ready to donate to the Georgian government a controlling stake in the company that owns the Borjomi mineral water bottling plants.
IDS Borjomi International today announces that after negotiations with the government of Georgia, the company it controls will officially offer the government of Georgia a free transfer of the stake, the company said in a statement.
According to the statement, this step will allow the government of Georgia to participate in the management of the international company.