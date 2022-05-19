Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violates trilateral statement and kills people

Since the signing of the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan has periodically violated the first point of the statement on the complete cessation of hostilities, as a result of which people have been killed and elementary human rights to life have been violated, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said, presenting a report for 2021.

"Since November 2020, from the Azerbaijani positions located near the city of Stepanakert, Askeran, Martuni, Martakert, shots were periodically fired in the direction of peaceful Armenian settlements, resulting in material damage to the property of citizens.

Simultaneously, Azerbaijan continued to violate the rights to psychological integrity by various methods in order to intimidate the local population, forcing people to leave their homes.

The Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh continued to cooperate closely to provide the world community with information about Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia and its consequences. In that context, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh participated in discussions organized by various international organizations and sent some 200 letters. In addition, reports were sent about Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian monuments in the occupied territories of Artsakh, as well as about Azerbaijan's violations of the rights of POWs and other detainees," Stepanyan noted.