Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours
Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that over the past day at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, 771 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, in total, 1,730 people surrendered there since May 16, Interfax reports.

“Over the past 24 hours, 771 militants of the Azov nationalist unit surrendered at the blocked Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

"A total of 1,730 militants have surrendered since May 16, including 80 wounded," he added.

“All those who need inpatient treatment receive assistance in medical institutions of the Donetsk People's Republic in Novoazovsk and Donetsk,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
