CNN: Biden may meet Saudi crown prince for the first time in June

President Joe Biden and the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may meet for the first time in June, CNN reported, citing sources.

The meeting is set to come after months of intense diplomatic work and be a turning point for the US president, who has called Saudi Arabia a pariah with no redeeming social value.

Biden administration officials are in talks with the Saudis about arranging a possible face-to-face meeting while the president is abroad next month, current and former US officials said.

Saudi Arabia currently chairs the Gulf Cooperation Council, so any interaction between Biden and bin Salman is likely to coincide with the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh, the sources say.

The meeting between US and Saudi leaders was once considered routine but now marks a significant shift due to recent tensions in relations. It is also likely to generate some domestic controversy for Biden, who has been highly critical of the Saudis' record of human rights, their war in Yemen and the role their government played in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.