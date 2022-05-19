Biden administration announces new $100 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Joe Biden administration has announced another $100 million military aid package to Ukraine.
The aid will provide Ukraine with additional artillery, radar and other equipment it already uses so effectively on the battlefield, Biden said in a statement.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement noting that the latest package brings total US military assistance to Ukraine to about $3.9 billion in arms and equipment since the start of the Ukraine crisis.
The United States, as well as more than 40 allies and partner countries, are working around the clock to accelerate the delivery of weapons and equipment needed to defend Ukraine,”Blinken said.