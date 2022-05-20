President: Armenian and Lithuanian positions on issue of establishing peace in region are identical

Armenian and Lithuanian positions on the issue of establishing peace in region are identical, said Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian at a joint briefing in Yerevan on Friday Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
“The positions of Armenia and Lithuania on this issue are identical,” he said.
Khachaturian highly appreciated bilateral relations based on historical ties.
“During the meeting, issues of deepening economic relations in the field of industry, IT, agriculture, education, as well as the possibility of increasing trade turnover were discussed,” he noted.
The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.