Scotland to introduce gender-neutral school uniforms

Nicola Sturgeon's coalition government has begun considering a proposal to reform school uniform policies.
The authors of the initiative believe that introducing gender-neutral uniforms would eliminate unnecessary rules about what each gender should wear, the Daily Mail reports.
Officials say the introduction of common school uniforms will help level the cost of clothing for boys and girls, and allow parents to choose inexpensive clothing that complies with school rules without having to pay for it at expensive specialty stores.
"The reform hopes to 'promote equality, including recognizing specific matters relating to religion and belief, disability, sex and gender' in classrooms," the text of the legislative initiative reads.