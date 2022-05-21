Best-selling smartphone revealed

Three Apple devices were in the top 5 best-selling smartphones in the world, IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo tweeted.
Jeronimo referred to the current IDC report for the first quarter of 2022. He named the most popular device on the market - it was the iPhone 13. The second position was occupied by the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while the third position went to the Samsung Galaxy A12. The top five also included the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A32.
The analyst also noted that Apple's revenue from sales of the iPhone 13 series was $42 billion, accounting for more than 84 percent of the company's total smartphone sales. For its part, Samsung leads the way in the low-cost device segment. Devices such as the Galaxy A12 and A32 brought the company about $3.6 billion.