Australia holds parliamentary elections

American Middle East Forum head suggests excluding Turkey from NATO

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia and intends to confiscate Russian assets

US and South Korean presidents hold first summit meeting

Armenia FM presents stance of Armenian side on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Macedonian FM

US seeks to minimize impact on allies from sanctions imposed on Russia

Gazprom halts gas exports to Finland

Scotland to introduce gender-neutral school uniforms

Pollution from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic rockets may damage Earth's climate

Deaths from environmental pollution rise to 9 million per year

Android smartphones to be adapted for the blind

Ankara accuses Athens of violating Turkish airspace over Aegean Sea

Best-selling smartphone revealed

Zoologists discover 562 lost animal species not seen in 50 years

Taliban supreme leader advises Taliban to avoid polygamy

Google introduces glasses with built-in translator

Georgia and US agree on defense cooperation

How are black holes 'born' and how many are there in our galaxy? Astrophysicist explains

NEWS.am digest: Lithuanian President’s visit marred by anti-government protests in Armenia

Biden says US ready to help intensify Azerbaijan-Armenia diplomatic contacts

CoE Committee of Ministers proposes to hold CE summit soon

Catherine Colonna to be appointed French Foreign Minister

Yerevan School students perform 'My Fair Lady,' a play based Bernard Shaw’s book (PHOTOS)

Khamoyan: Opposition MPs, media were not allowed into democracy forum, this is Pashinyan’s democracy

Andrea Wiktorin on current situation: There are limits to role of international community

Germany and Qatar sign declaration on deepening energy partnership

Azerbaijani PM notes lack of progress in opening communications with Armenia

Putin: Russia will ban the use of foreign antiviruses

Woman in Germany ditches her car to ride horse amid rising fuel prices

Greek MFA announces violation of border by Turkish fighters

Biden's approval rating falls to its lowest ever

Swedish FM calls allegations of support for PKK disinformation

Armenian Prime Minister visits Matenadaran as people chanted "Nikol is the killer"

Azerbaijani minister told participants of СoE meeting about normalization of relations with Armenia

Aliyev invites UNESCO to the occupied territories

Armenia, Spain FMs discuss peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Norway FMs discuss issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan

Slovakia pays bill for Russian natural gas in euros, and also opens account in rubles

US Ambassador says it's possible to emphasize role of Karabakh population in determining its future

EU leaders agree on May 30 to create fund for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Ombudsman: After the 44-day war, some people in Armenia believe that democracy is getting in the way

Armenian Ombudsman: Families of missing persons and prisoners of war demand justice

Armenian police confirms information about bonuses

Armenian opposition starts its march

Netherlands PM and Turkish president discuss Finland and Sweden membership in NATO

Armenian Minister of Justice: We need constitutional reforms for big vetting

Prosus is looking for a buyer for its Russian online platform Avito

Armenian justice minister speaks about 'saboteurs' among journalists

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Qatar hopes to start deliveries of liquefied natural gas to Germany in 2024

Azerbaijan determines composition of commission on delimitation, demarcation of borders with Armenia

Erdogan accuses Europe of supporting terrorists

G7 countries mobilize $19.8 billion for Ukraine

Police apprehend members of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan

National Defense University opens in Azerbaijan

Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig leave Russia's Rosneft board

U.S. Ambassador praises Nikol Pashinyan and his political team

Indian Supreme Court frees man convicted of killing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

US Ambassador to Armenia urges to investigate use of force during opposition rallies

Armenia PM: We must bring peace to Armenian people, I believe in fulfillment of this mission

Pashinyan: After the war, it was the Armenian citizen who prevented the collapse of statehood

Armenia PM: Today citizen is the main guarantor of democracy in Armenia

Belarusian PM urges partners in CIS to avoid mutual settlements in dollars and euros

Sri Lanka closes schools and restricts work due to lack of fuel

Scholz rejects demand of European Parliament to impose sanctions on Gerhard Schröder

EU ambassador to Armenia concerned about LGBT rights

Armenia FM participates in CoE Ministerial Meeting in Turin

Lithuanian President: We want Armenia to continue path of democracy

Shoigu: Western strategic direction is characterized by increase in threats near Russian borders

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to newly elected UAE President

Lithuanian President: We contribute to agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Journalists not allowed into Marriott Armenia Hotel building in Yerevan

President: Armenian and Lithuanian positions on issue of establishing peace in region are identical

US is considering possibility of imposing secondary sanctions against Russia

Armenian president says his Lithuanian promised to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Artsakh

Opposition MPs not allowed to enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Warsaw Stock Exchange conditionally approves acquisition of 65.03% stake in Armenian Stock Exchange

Opposition deputies enter Marriott Armenia Hotel

Cavusoglu: Armenia must respond to Azerbaijan's 'good will'

Bloomberg: China seeks to replenish its strategic reserves with cheap Russian oil

Lithuanian President: Such phenomenon as Armenian Genocide must never happen again

World is experiencing first global energy shock

Resistance Movement participants are outside Marriott Armenia Hotel

EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine

Armenian Ombudswoman and Russian Ambassador discuss release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

Raisi: Constructive relations between Tehran and Baku are effective factor for regional security

Italy ambassador to Armenia injured in car accident

White House does not rule out conversation between Biden and Jinping in coming weeks

Canada bans 5G use equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp

Resistance Movement reaches residence of Armenia President

Armenian and Lithuanian Presidents meet in Yerevan

G7 considers possibility of creating a 'cartel of buyers' of Russian oil

Resistance Movement heads to meeting place of Armenian and Lithuanian presidents

Finland and Sweden do not want to deploy nuclear weapons or NATO bases on their territory

US to propose new offshore oil and gas production plan by 30 June

American sets Guinness World Record for number of Big Macs eaten

WhatsApp has new feature from Instagram

Rate of rainforest death in Australia doubles

Pakistan bans imports of all luxury goods

Greece becomes new hub for Russian fuel oil exports