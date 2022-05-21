US and South Korean presidents hold first summit meeting

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first summit on Saturday in Seoul on a range of issues expected to include North Korea's nuclear program and supply chain risks, Yonhap reported.
Biden arrived at the new presidential office in Seoul's central Yongsan district and was greeted by Yoon at the entrance before the two entered the building for a series of talks.
The summit will first take place in a small group, after which the two leaders will have a private meeting, and then they will be joined by their aides for an extended meeting.
The summit will conclude with a joint press conference at the presidential office building.
Before arriving for the talks, Biden visited Seoul National Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.