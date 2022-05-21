Egypt expects revenues from Suez Canal operation to reach $7 billion by end of fiscal year

Egypt expects revenues from the operation of the Suez Canal to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, the country's Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Tourism revenues are expected to reach $10 billion to $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt's fiscal year runs from 1 July to 30 June.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and a major source of foreign exchange for the Egyptian government.