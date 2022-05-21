News
Yerevan opposition to not hold march and rally for tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Tomorrow we will have neither a march nor a rally; we will devote the day to discussing substantive issues, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, coordinator of the Resistance Movement, deputy speaker of the Armenian Parliament from the opposition said.

His remarks came after the march on the France Square in Yerevan.

He said that discussions on various topics will be held tomorrow, to which political analysts, experts, public and political figures have been invited.

A cultural program is planned for the evening.
