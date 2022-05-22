Artsakh President refuses to comment on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan categorically refused to comment on the ongoing meeting in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Arayik Harutyunyan, who is participating in the forum in Stepanakert, did not answer questions from the press, not even deeming it necessary to stop.
Nevertheless, the journalists, following the outgoing Harutyunyan, voiced the question of whether he had an opinion about the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels, to which the Karabakh president shook his head without turning around - either as a sign of unwillingness to speak, or lack of opinion.