Finland releases 'NATO' beer

A small brewery in Finland has released a NATO-themed beer to celebrate the Scandinavian country's desire to join the Western military alliance, AP reported.
Olaf Brewing's OTAN beer has a blue label with a cartoon image of a medieval knight drinking beer in metal armor adorned with the NATO symbol, a compass.
The name of the beer is a play on the Finnish expression "Otan olutta," which means "I'll drink beer," and the French acronym "NATO - OTAN." The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has two official languages, English and French.
CEO Petteri Vanttinen told the agency Thursday that the brewery's special decision to start producing beer last weekend was prompted by “worries over the war in Ukraine and its consequences for Finland."