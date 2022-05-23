New cryptocurrency in US, secured by can of iced tea

Against the background of reports about the catastrophic drop in rates of various cryptocurrencies, a blockchain novelty called USDTea looks incredibly reliable.

The fact is that it has collateral in the form of a real product - 20 cans of AriZona Iced Tea, which the founders call "the most stable asset in the modern United States," writes Techkult.

The strength of AriZona Iced Tea is that Don Vultaggio, chairman and co-founder of Arizona Beverages, once promised: a can of their iced tea will always be $0.99. The company absorbs inflation and other costs, but has managed to keep that price since 1992.

Technically, USDTea is based on the Ethereum blockchain system and is subject to common cryptocurrency rules. But as its creators claim, you always have the right to exchange your USDTea for real cans of iced tea, with the caveat that it's not by the piece, but in packs of the equivalent of $20.