Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to return to negotiations with Kiev if Ukraine's position is constructive

The Russian side is ready to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine as soon as Kiev demonstrates a constructive position and provides a response to Moscow's proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Monday, TASS reported.
"It is not our initiative to freeze the negotiations, to put them on pause. We are ready to return to the negotiations as soon as Ukraine shows a constructive position, will provide at least a reaction to the proposals we handed over," he said.
Rudenko also added that when it comes to the peace agreement with Ukraine, Moscow "is guided by the official position of the Kiev authorities," and not by the statements of the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak.