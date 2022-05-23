News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Show news feed
Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to return to negotiations with Kiev if Ukraine's position is constructive
Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to return to negotiations with Kiev if Ukraine's position is constructive
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian side is ready to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine as soon as Kiev demonstrates a constructive position and provides a response to Moscow's proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Monday, TASS reported.

"It is not our initiative to freeze the negotiations, to put them on pause. We are ready to return to the negotiations as soon as Ukraine shows a constructive position, will provide at least a reaction to the proposals we handed over," he said.

Rudenko also added that when it comes to the peace agreement with Ukraine, Moscow "is guided by the official position of the Kiev authorities," and not by the statements of the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe
He also called energy resources the biggest dilemma today...
 Pentagon announces increase in likelihood of collision with Russia
Addressing the graduates of the West Point Military Academy....
 Russia Deputy FM does not rule out possibility of discussing exchange of POWs from Azovstal
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko did not rule out the possibility...
 Levi's to leave Russian market
According to the newspaper, the supply of goods has been stopped...
 EU leaders agree on May 30 to create fund for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
Economists' estimates of the cost of rebuilding Ukraine range widely from €500 billion to €2 trillion...
 G7 countries mobilize $19.8 billion for Ukraine
"In 2022, we have mobilised 19.8 billion US dollars of budget support...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos