News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Show news feed
Qatari embassy guard killed in Paris
Qatari embassy guard killed in Paris
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The killing of a security guard at the Qatari embassy in Paris is a terrible and unjustifiable crime, the embassy said.

According to a source close to the investigation, the incident has nothing to do with terrorism, Reuters reported.

The incident took place around 06:30, the source said, adding that the suspect entered the embassy and got into an argument with a security guard, who died from a punch.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder, the prosecutor's office said.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the death and said that one person was detained at the scene.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian young woman finds body of 11-year-old brother hanging from tree
An 18-year-old girl found the body of her 11-year-old brother hanging on a tree..
 Former Coca-Cola chemist gets 14 years for stealing $120 million in trade secrets
Xiaorong Shannon Yu, 59, was sentenced by a federal judge in Greeneville...
 Nigerian student beaten to death by her classmates for making 'blasphemous' comments
Students are using a WhatsApp group and a Muslim colleague has published an article about Islam...
 Six protesters apprehended in Yerevan since morning
According to the police press service, all of them were...
 Police arrest members of Youth Voice initiative for their sit-in
Prior to the sit-in, members of the initiative held an informational action...
 Russia citizen goes missing in Karabakh
Olga Sanikova, who lives in the Artsakh capital Stepanakert…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos