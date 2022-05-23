Qatari embassy guard killed in Paris

The killing of a security guard at the Qatari embassy in Paris is a terrible and unjustifiable crime, the embassy said.
According to a source close to the investigation, the incident has nothing to do with terrorism, Reuters reported.
The incident took place around 06:30, the source said, adding that the suspect entered the embassy and got into an argument with a security guard, who died from a punch.
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the murder, the prosecutor's office said.
The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the death and said that one person was detained at the scene.