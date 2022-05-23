UK and Lithuania sign declaration on expanding defense and security cooperation

The UK and Lithuania have signed a joint declaration on expanding defense and security cooperation.
The declaration would build on the defense cooperation that the countries share as NATO allies and strengthen resistance to threats, including from Russia and China, the UK rnoted
“The UK and Lithuania are two countries which believe in freedom and sovereignty, and who stand up to authoritarian regimes in Europe and across the world,” British foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement. “We stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal, barbaric war.”