Recognition of Artsakh Armenians right to self-determination is not subject to compromise

The attitude of the Artsakh authorities to the statements about the fate of the Republic and the people of Artsakh during the negotiations and discussions in various formats was clearly and repeatedly expressed by the President and the National Assembly, saod Press Secretary of the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan.

The full recognition of the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination is not subject to reservations or concessions. The exclusive owner of this issue is the people of Artsakh, she told Armenpress.

The international recognition of the independence of Artsakh remains the guideline of the authorities. Any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable.

Artsakh is faced with the task of restoring its territorial integrity.

According to her, the government of Artsakh builds and implements its policy in accordance with the declaration of independence and the constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, in cooperation with all partners.