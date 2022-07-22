News
Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia are put on Russia list of unfriendly countries
Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia are put on Russia list of unfriendly countries
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia have been put on Russia’s list of unfriendly countries.

"The [Russian] government has updated the list of foreign states that are carrying out unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia have been included in the [aforementioned] list," informed the press service of the Russian government.

As a result, Slovenia and Croatia will no longer be able to hire employees in Russia for their diplomatic missions there, while having employees in Russia has been restricted for Greece, Denmark, and Slovakia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
