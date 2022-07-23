Zelenskyy: Ukraine has $10 billion worth of grain

The agreement (on the creation of a grain corridor - ed.) has allowed Ukraine to export around 20 million tonnes of last year's grain crop, President Viktor Zelenskyy said during a traditional evening address, ZN.ua reported.
"This year's harvest - and it is already being harvested - can also be sold. This is the income of farmers, the entire agricultural sector and the state budget. We already have about 10 billion dollars worth of grain", Zelenskyy said.
He added that there is a chance to reduce the severity of the food crisis.
"There is a chance to prevent a global catastrophe - a famine, which could lead to political chaos in many countries around the world, particularly in the countries that help us. And this is yet another demonstration that Ukraine is capable of withstanding this war," Zelenskyy added.
The agreement on the creation of a grain corridor to export agricultural products from Ukraine by the Black Sea was signed the day before in Istanbul by representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN.