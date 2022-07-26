News
ՀայEngРусTür
Media close to Azerbaijan president accuse US State Department of ‘disseminating misinformation’ and ‘incompetence’
Media close to Azerbaijan president accuse US State Department of ‘disseminating misinformation’ and ‘incompetence’
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday had phone talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Along with the press services of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, the US Department of State also disseminated information about these talks.

"In the statement of the State Department, it is noted that during the conversation, among other matters, the topic of the resumption of the participation of the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations was also discussed.

“According to the information received by Haqqin.az from diplomatic sources, there was no mention of the Minsk Group in the conversation between Aliyev and Blinken, in connection with which the source expressed sincere bewilderment regarding the fact of such obvious misinformation, calling it extremely irrelevant and even irresponsible.

“It is not competent and correct to discuss the idea of reviving the forgotten OSCE Minsk Group," writes the Azerbaijani newspaper Haqqin.az, which is close to Aliyev.
