Finance minister, US envoy discuss possibilities of creating favorable investment climate in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan on Tuesday received a delegation led by US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Khachatryan thanked the US government for its assistance in the implementation of reforms launched in Armenia. Then the minister presented to the guests the priorities of the Armenian government's five-year plan, and the agenda of the fiscal policy of the Ministry of Finance.
Ambassador Tracy, in turn, informed to the minister the willingness of the American side to continue rendering assistance for the implementation of both short-term programs and long-term strategic reforms in Armenia.
At the ensuing meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of creating a favorable investment climate in Armenia and the prospects for the development of Armenian-American collaboration in this regard.