Deputy PM adviser: €14.2M transferred to Armenia state budget within framework of grant programs with EU

Under the coordination of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, 14.2 million euros were transferred to the state budget within the framework of our bilateral grant programs with the European Union (EU). Mane Adamyan, adviser to Deputy PM Grigoryan, announced this on Facebook.

"1. Within the framework of the budget support program being implemented by the office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in order to alleviate the problems caused as a result of the Covid pandemic and increase the socioeconomic resilience, the last allocation—worth 6 million euros—of the program was transferred to the state budget. In general, within the framework of the program, over the past two years, a grant of 30 million euros has been transferred to the state budget—with 100% fulfillment of all prerequisites defined by the program.

2. With the framework of the budget support program being implemented by the Ministry of Justice in order to assist judicial reforms, another allocation—worth 8.2 million euros—of the program was transferred to the state budget. In general, 17.2 million euros of grants were transferred to the state budget within the framework of the program over the last two years. The program will be completed next year," Adamyan added, in particular.