Water saving mode introduced in Moldova due to drought

A water saving regime will be introduced in Moldova due to drought, the Ministry of the Environment announced after a meeting with representatives of state institutions, Interfax reports.
For enterprises supplying water to homes and institutions, the ministry recommended introducing hourly water supply and turning it off from 09:00 to 12:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00 to replenish supplies.
The agency also called on water suppliers to adjust the pressure in the pipelines to the minimum optimal level of transportation, ensuring delivery to consumers.
The ministry also published tips for consumers themselves on how to save water.
According to the forecasts of the ministry, the low water level will remain in the rivers until the end of July, with the exception of some tributaries of the left course of the Dniester. On the Dniester, the water level will be 30-40% of the average monthly multi-year values (yellow code), on the Prut River - 15-30% (orange code); on small rivers - 10-20% (orange code), on some small rivers - 0-10% of the long-term monthly average values (red code).