Kremlin on meeting between Putin and Erdogan in Sochi

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss military-technical cooperation and the implementation of the Istanbul grain deal at talks in Sochi on 5 August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Military-technical cooperation between the two countries is constantly on the agenda. And the very fact that our cooperation is developing in such a sensitive sphere shows that in general the whole complex of our relations is at a very high level," he said when asked whether Putin had talked to Erdogan about possible cooperation between Moscow and the Turkish manufacturer of military drones Bayraktar.
Peskov noted that the heads of state discussed various aspects of military-technical cooperation at their last meeting.
"So yes, the topic of military-technical cooperation will surely be discussed in Sochi as well," the Kremlin spokesman added.
Speaking about the progress of the Istanbul deal, Peskov pointed out that the export of grain should start soon.