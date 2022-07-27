Iraqi parliament considers passing law on withdrawal of Turkish troops

The Iraqi parliament is considering passing a law on the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Iraqi territory, Mehr reports, citing an unnamed member of the Iraqi parliament.
The Iraqi parliament is determined to determine the task in the case of the illegal presence of Turkish army forces in areas of northern Iraq, which is considered a clear violation of sovereignty, he said.
It also noted that Turkish forces have expanded their presence in Iraq by establishing military bases and barracks in Kurdistan.
The Turkish army continues attacks using warplanes and drones inside Iraq, and also sends its ground forces to its military bases in Kurdistan under the pretext of fighting the PKK.