Greece and Saudi Arabia ink deal to lay submarine data cable

Greece and Saudi Arabia have struck a deal to lay an undersea data cable that will connect Europe to Asia and have discussed the possibility of connecting their electricity grids to supply Europe with cheaper green energy, Reuters reported.
In May, Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed on the terms of a planned data cable joint venture, the so-called Vostok-Med Data Corridor, to be developed by MENA HUB, owned by Saudi STC and Greek telecommunications companies.
The agreement came during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Athens, which was his first visit to a European Union member state since the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
“Also, we are working (on)...hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe to hydrogen. That’s a game changer for both of us. Also, we are working (on)...linking the telecommunication grid,” the Crown Prince said in a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office.
Agreements were also signed in the field of energy and military cooperation.
Mitsotakis welcomed Prince Mohammed's visit as an opportunity to further discuss regional developments to "urther strengthen this important relationship between our two countries, with a focus on economic cooperation.
After Greece, Prince Mohammed will head to France.